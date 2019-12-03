Ensure rapists are hanged within 6 months of conviction: DCW chief Swati Maliwal writes to PM Modi

delhi

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 13:32 IST

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal went on an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday morning at Jantar Mantar over the gang-rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian last week. Maliwal also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, listing out her demands on action to be taken in cases of crimes against women.

“Legal provisions need to be made on ensuring that rapists are hanged to death within six months of committing the crime, states should be provided with sufficient police force, number of fast track courts need to be increased in the country, and the Nirbhaya fund needs to be decentralized,” she wrote in her letter.

Four men were arrested by Cyberabad police last week for the gang-rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinary doctor. The incident brought back memories of December 2012 gang rape case in Delhi which had sparked a nationwide outrage.

“Those convicted of the rape and murder of Nirbhaya must be hanged immediately,” wrote Maliwal in her letter to the PM.

Maliwal also tweeted that “Delhi police needs to be provided with 66,000 officials immediately, and 45 fast track courts need to be established in Delhi.”

The four accused in the Delhi gang rape case have been on death row since September 2013 when they were sentenced to death by hanging. The delay in their hanging was protested by the mother of the victim. Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts had filed a mercy petition last month. On October 27, the prison management had written to him and three other convicts – Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, and Mukesh Singh -- reminding them that the four were on death row. The jail officers told them that they had exhausted their legal options and that the prison department would start the process for their hanging if the four did not file a mercy plea. Of the four convicts, Sharma is the only one to file a mercy plea.

The state government, in reply to the mercy petition, strongly recommended that the petition be ‘rejected.’ The file has now been sent to the president for review.