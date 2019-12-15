Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday: Bollywood celebrities root for faux leather

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 10:22 IST

The buttery leather radiating a glossy sheen is making its presence felt like never before on the Bollywood red carpet. The likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday have been seen in both leather and faux leather ensembles. And it’s not hard to understand why more and more stars and their styling team opt for them. Instantly attention-grabbing! And these also make you stand out in a room full of predictable silks and chiffons. With winters finally setting, it’s time to layer with separates like gilets and experiment with asymmetrical skirts realised from artificial leather.

B0776WPSHZ

Invest in ethical leather

Designer Shruti Sancheti opines that leather is extremely popular with fashionistas and youth especially in winters and radiate a rock n’ roll vibe. “Faux leather is the material of the moment. It’s ethical, cool and also luxe. Leather can be really cool and full head to toe leather look in co-ords or leather leggings with jackets look biker chic and is perfect for winter however, there should be some other fabric break in form of a vest or scarf to pull it off. Those who are hesitant to experiment with a full faux leather look can use it as a patchwork or a separate and incorporate this in their wardrobes,” says Shruti.

B07XDRLZPZ

Mix it with flowy fabrics

Designer Neeta Lulla suggests that faux leather can be used in the various aspects of garments be it a pair of pants or a motocross jacket. “If you wear faux leather pants, you can combine it with the probably a cool white satin shirt or a silk shirt wear it with boots and make a trendy statement which is very simply yet classic. You can wear it with the with a nice statement jacket to create an edgy look or you can also club it with the probably something, which is flowing or draped,” says Neeta.

B07STN45L5

She adds, “To be able to carry off a head-to-toe leather look or maybe a twin set or a leather zipper a motocross dress, one can team it with thigh-high boots to give it a very grungy look or team it with the stilettos or you could wear the entire leather look on its own with the I would normally wear with a polo neck singlet.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.