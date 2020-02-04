News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: 5 show coronavirus symptom, moved to army hospital and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 16:54 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

5 in Manesar’s quarantine camp show coronavirus symptom, moved to army hospital

Five people evacuated from China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan city have been taken from the Indian Army’s quarantine facility in Haryana to a military hospital in the Capital after developing cough and cold.

‘BJP wave making people sleepless’: PM Modi pans AAP govt at Delhi rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said a wave in favour of BJP is making many people sleepless four days before the Delhi assembly elections.

“For the last four days a wave in favour of the BJP is making many people sleepless,” he said addressing his second election rally in Dwarka for the Delhi assembly polls.

Jan lokpal, statehood, ‘deshbhakti’ curriculum in AAP manifesto

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its manifesto for the Delhi assembly elections on Tuesday, four days ahead of the polling, promising quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity to the people of the Capital.

‘No case of love jihad in Kerala’: Centre tells Parliament

There is no case of “love jihad” in Kerala, the Centre said in Parliament on Tuesday in response to a question about whether the government was aware of the observation of Kerala High Court on the issue.

‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anantkumar Hegde on Tuesday played down the controversy surrounding his comments on Mahatma Gandhi and said he was only trying to “categorise freedom struggle”.

The former Union minister created a controversy on Saturday during an event in Bengaluru when he said that the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi was a “drama”.

India vs New Zealand: History sides with Virat Kohli and Co as action shifts to ODIs

Following their historic series sweep in the T20I series, India will look for similar level of performances in the forthcoming ODI series against New Zealand starting Wednesday. Virat Kohli and Co won the T20I series 5-0 and momentum will be on their side when they take on the Kiwis in the first ODI of three-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Taimur, Kareena, Saif and Karisma come together in epic family photo

Karisma Kapoor has shared a new family portrait from her cousin Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding festivities. The picture features Karisma with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, nephew Taimur and father Randhir Kapoor. “Family Matters. #weddingtime,” the adorable photo was captioned.

