‘BJP wave making people sleepless’: PM Modi pans AAP govt at Delhi rally

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:33 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said a wave in favour of BJP is making many people sleepless four days before the Delhi assembly elections.

“For the last four days a wave in favour of the BJP is making many people sleepless,” he said addressing his second election rally in Dwarka for the Delhi assembly polls.

He accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of stalling the Centre’s welfare scheme for the poor, such as the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.”But that won’t happen after February 11,” he said.

“If a Delhi resident falls in Gwalior during a visit, will the Mohalla clinic go there? But if Ayushman Bharat was applicable, if a beneficiary went there and fell ill, he could be treated for free. If at least one person could be saved, it could be worth it. But there is a heartless government here that isn’t concerned for you,” PM Modi said, listing some of the central schemes that he accused the AAP government of blocking.

PM Modi said the national capital needed a government that won’t spend its time blaming others but works for the poor. “Not one that practises the politics of hate”.

“We have to show the path for the next decade and voters have to take that decision on February 8. We have to stand with all our strength … Delhi needs a government which can give directions.”

Hours before Modi’s rally, Delhi chief minister and AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal had challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to name its chief ministerial candidate and said he was ready for a debate with anyone it names.

“The country has changed after the Lok Sabha election when you reposed faith in the BJP. Delhi will change with this election,” he said.

Modi reminded the crowd of the surgical strikes and asked, “Should those who questioned the surgical strikes and are now asking for your votes, should not be punished?” He exhorted the electorate to exercise their votes to “punish” those parties.

He said other parties question security forces but are not interested in Delhi’s development.

He accused the AAP of going slow on the regularization of Delhi’s unauthorized colonies and claimed the BJP was brave enough to change the status quo by giving housing rights to 40 lakh residents of unauthorized colonies.

“The BJP has shown the courage to give 40 lakh Delhites their rights… Your votes that sent 7 MPs from Delhi made that possible,” he said

A Colony Development Board would be set up for the development of the unauthorized colonies, he said.

Modi said the NDA government’s importance for infrastructure ensured the completion of the eastern and western peripheral highways that now divert 40000 trucks a day outside Delhi and save the capital from pollution.

“We plan to expand the Delhi metro network. We will work to make Delhi beautiful and safe. We are working to make a Yamuna riverfront. It will not only be a new iconic spot but also be a lung for Delhi but will also work as green corridor, lung of the city,” he said