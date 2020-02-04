Education, electricity, 24x7 markets in AAP’s manifesto for Delhi polls

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 13:51 IST

Four days ahead of polling, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released manifesto for the Delhi assembly elections.Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, while releasing the manifesto, said the party’s vision is to make every family prosperous.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP guaranteed quality education, health, clean water, 24-hour electricity to Delhiites in its manifesto.

The party also said that it will continue effort for passage of Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill if it comes to power after February 8 polls.

“The Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill which was passed in Delhi Vidhan Sabha in 2015, has been pending with the Central Government for the last 4 years. The AAP Government will continue its struggle to get the Bill passed,” said Sisodia.

The deputy CM also said that if reelected, the AAP-led Delhi government will run pilot project to allow markets to open 24 hours.