5 in Manesar’s quarantine camp show coronavirus symptom, moved to army hospital

Health officials said like the other two patients, the latest is also a medical student who returned to India in the last week of January from Wuhan and that all the three travelled back together from China.

india Updated: Feb 04, 2020 13:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A medical staff scans the temperature of Indian National who arrived from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, put for medical observation, at quarantine center, in Manesar on Monday. (ANI Photo)
         

Five people evacuated from China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan city have been taken from the Indian Army’s quarantine facility in Haryana to a military hospital in the Capital after developing cough and cold.

More than 600 people were brought back from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Hubei province, over the weekend and moved to the two quarantine facilities set up by the army in Haryana’s Manesar and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Chawla Camp.

They were shifted to the army’s Base Hospital after showing symptoms of cough and cold. The symptoms of the coronavirus infection start with fever, dry cough followed by breathing problems, according to doctors.

Officials said the samples collected from them were sent for various tests to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

“We have received test result of one person and it is negative,” an official said, according to news agency PTI.

Kerala on Monday reported another case of the coronavirus from Kasaragod taking the total number of the affected in the country to three as the state government declared novel virus epidemic as “state calamity”.

The death toll in the coronavirus epidemic has climbed to 425 and the total number of infected shot up to more than 20,000.

