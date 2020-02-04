Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur only cares for ice cream in this family photo from Armaan Jain’s wedding. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 16:19 IST

Karisma Kapoor has shared a new family portrait from her cousin Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding festivities. The picture features Karisma with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, nephew Taimur and father Randhir Kapoor. “Family Matters. #weddingtime,” the adorable photo was captioned.

While Saif, Kareena, Karisma and Randhir are seen smiling for the camera, Taimur’s attention is elsewhere. He is busy with the cup of ice cream in his hand.

At Armaan and Anissa’s wedding on Monday (February 3) night, Karisma, Kareena, Saif and Taimur danced with the baaraat. Pictures and videos of the same have been taking social media by storm.

The wedding in Mumbai was a glitzy affair, with several Bollywood celebrities making their presence felt. The guest list included the Bachchan family - Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda – Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani and many others. The Ambanis – Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta – also attended the celebrations.

However, Armaan’s uncle Rishi Kapoor and his family could not make it to the wedding festivities, as he was hospitalised with infection in Delhi. He has now been discharged and is back in Mumbai.

Rishi shared a health update on Twitter and wrote, “Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized.”

“I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai,” he added.

Rishi’s wife Neetu Kapoor welcomed Anissa into the family with a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a picture of the newlyweds, she wrote, “Welcome to the family @anissamalhotra. love and blessings.”

