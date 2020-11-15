News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Ahmed Patel who was tested Covid positive, admitted to ICU, family says condition stable and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 16:45 IST

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, condition stable, says family

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, weeks after he first tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Patel’s son, Faisal, shared a statement on behalf of his family to update on the medical condition of his father. Read more

PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s friends and detractors know that there is nothing casual about the man from Gujarat. He practises his speeches, measures his words and then articulates the message for maximum impact. Read more

Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm

Union home minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting on Sunday to review the spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in national capital Delhi. The meeting till take place at 5 pm today. Read more

‘He’s doing it very well’: Mark Taylor calls star India batsman a ‘very powerful guy’

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor played in an era where he witnessed what the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Michael Atherton, Inzamam Ul Haq and many more were capable of doing. But rest assured, none of those players come close to the transformation India captain Virat Kohli has shown over the years. Read more

‘Apu said goodbye’: Film celebs, politicians bid farewell to Soumitra Chatterjee

The film industry as well as millions of fans have mourned the loss of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee. The veteran actor died on Sunday after several weeks in hospital; he was diagnosed with Covid encephalopathy. The President, the Prime Minister and the West Bengal chief minister posted tributes to the actor. Read more

Google Maps introduces ‘Trips’ tab to remind of previous vacations

Google Maps will soon roll out a new Trips tab in timeline on Android that can present customers an abstract of previous holidays and complete kilometres travelled. Read more

Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham’s egg diet-weight lifting leaves Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan and fans impressed

After landing in Lucknow on Tuesday morning to shoot for Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham seems to have his “beast mode” on as he preps for the role of a police officer or so the latest pictures on the Internet suggest. Read more

Diwali 2020: Netizens celebrate festival of lights by sharing highly relatable soan papdi posts. Seen them yet?

With the lights all set up, rangolis all made, and cleaning all done, all that’s left to do is... think about what you’re going to do with all the soan papdi boxes you’ve received this Diwali. Surely, you cannot consume all of them. Read more

Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali. He wished for the festival to bring ‘brightness and happiness’. This year too, PM Modi has continued the tradition of spending Diwali with soldiers. He travelled to Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers on Western border. Watch here