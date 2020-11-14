e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Diwali 2020: Netizens celebrate festival of lights by sharing highly relatable soan papdi posts. Seen them yet?

Diwali 2020: Netizens celebrate festival of lights by sharing highly relatable soan papdi posts. Seen them yet?

Just as soan papdi has flooded people’s homes, posts about this popular dessert have flooded the Internet.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 10:38 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a hilarious meme about soan papdi.
The image shows a hilarious meme about soan papdi.(Twitter)
         

With the lights all set up, rangolis all made, and cleaning all done, all that’s left to do is... think about what you’re going to do with all the soan papdi boxes you’ve received this Diwali. Surely, you cannot consume all of them. So would it be acceptable to pass it on to your neighbours? Even though you gave them a box last year also, which similar to this year, was gifted to you by another neighbour.

Well, if you’re pondering over such questions, then know that you’re not alone. You’re a small player in the grand game of ‘pass the soan papdi’. People all around are sending and receiving this sweet treat from their loved ones in the true spirit of Diwali. And much like soan papdi has flooded people’s homes, posts about this popular dessert have flooded the Internet.

So sit back, open a box of soan papdi, and get ready to have a little laugh as the crispy, flaky goodness melts into your mouth.

Here are some hilarious soan papdi posts from Twitter:

Amazon Prime India got involved in the fun:

Do you agree?

Who knew that Justin Timberlake song was actually about soan papdi?

Who doesn’t appreciate a little variety?

Let the ‘passing the parcel’ continue:

That moment when you realise soan papdi is the real MVP of Diwali:

What are your thoughts on these posts? Which one made you chuckle the hardest? Was there one you related to the most?

tags
top news
‘India proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously’, PM Modi tells soldiers in Jaisalmer
‘India proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously’, PM Modi tells soldiers in Jaisalmer
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records
Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records
India records 44,684 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 8.77 million
India records 44,684 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 8.77 million
‘Covid-19 doesn’t respect dates’: Biden nudges current US admin to act now
‘Covid-19 doesn’t respect dates’: Biden nudges current US admin to act now
From Holi to Diwali, how Covid-19 and lockdown impacted India
From Holi to Diwali, how Covid-19 and lockdown impacted India
Child actors on working with Abhishek Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Aur Batao
Child actors on working with Abhishek Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Aur Batao
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In