Diwali 2020: Netizens celebrate festival of lights by sharing highly relatable soan papdi posts. Seen them yet?

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 10:38 IST

With the lights all set up, rangolis all made, and cleaning all done, all that’s left to do is... think about what you’re going to do with all the soan papdi boxes you’ve received this Diwali. Surely, you cannot consume all of them. So would it be acceptable to pass it on to your neighbours? Even though you gave them a box last year also, which similar to this year, was gifted to you by another neighbour.

Well, if you’re pondering over such questions, then know that you’re not alone. You’re a small player in the grand game of ‘pass the soan papdi’. People all around are sending and receiving this sweet treat from their loved ones in the true spirit of Diwali. And much like soan papdi has flooded people’s homes, posts about this popular dessert have flooded the Internet.

So sit back, open a box of soan papdi, and get ready to have a little laugh as the crispy, flaky goodness melts into your mouth.

Here are some hilarious soan papdi posts from Twitter:

Amazon Prime India got involved in the fun:

"my mama always said, life is like a box of diwali sweets. you always know you're gonna get soan papdi" — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 11, 2020

Do you agree?

Diwali is a festival of gifts

No bro, it is a festival of passing on soan papdi — KANCHIKA ⚡❄️ (@ohnochinky) November 10, 2020

Who knew that Justin Timberlake song was actually about soan papdi?

Everything that goes around comes around!

~Soan Papdi k dabba 😂 pic.twitter.com/elUpVKI7RD — Shreya✨ (@shreyasiyaa) November 11, 2020

Who doesn’t appreciate a little variety?

*Diwali Special*



When you got other sweets Instead of " Soan Papdi "



Le You : pic.twitter.com/jt8ZjugKyR — Feel Hapi official (@FeelHapi) November 13, 2020

When Diwali mithai you receive from a relative is not Soan Papdi pic.twitter.com/FviIIKyc4r — chacha monk (Jai Shree Ram, Happy Diwali) (@oldschoolmonk) November 12, 2020

Let the ‘passing the parcel’ continue:

That moment when you realise soan papdi is the real MVP of Diwali:

No one

Soan papdi box to every home on #Diwali pic.twitter.com/lZFzdQ5gnO — 💓ऋतिका 🇮🇳 (@Vritika385) November 13, 2020

1) Soan Papdi in Diwali

2) Soan Papdi on other days pic.twitter.com/brc6RFntMk — Dhawan Cricketer (@DhawanCricketr) November 13, 2020

What are your thoughts on these posts? Which one made you chuckle the hardest? Was there one you related to the most?