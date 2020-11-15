e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm today

Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm today

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the meeting.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 12:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker in PPE coveralls collects a swab sample from a woman for coronavirus testing, in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi.
A health worker in PPE coveralls collects a swab sample from a woman for coronavirus testing, in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting on Sunday to review the spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in national capital Delhi. The meeting till take place at 5 pm today.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the meeting.

According to people aware of the developments, the high-level meeting will discuss measure to control the spread of the disease.

Click here for complete coverage on Covid-19

This is the second time that Shah is intervening after spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi. He had held a series of meetings in June-July when a major spike in Covid19 cases in Delhi. He had also visited several Covid-19 facilities at that time.

Delhi reported 7,340 new Covid-19 cases and 96 deaths on Saturday, according to the bulletin released by the state government. With this, total cases in the national capital reached to 4,82,170.

There are 44,456 active cases in Delhi while 7,519 deaths have been reported.

It logged the most single-day fatalities on Thursday and, a day earlier, the most number of new cases. The city’s hospitals have been swamped as active cases rose from 21,490 on October 13 to over 43,000 on November 13.

Kejriwal had said on Friday that the third wave of the coronavirus disease outbreak in the city was likely to come under control in another 7-10 days.

“Whatever necessary steps are needed, we are taking them. There are steps we will take over the next few days, next week and we believe within the next 7-10 days, the outbreak will be brought under control,” the CM said in a video press conference.

Experts, however, said they feared it might take longer for the city to turn the corner from its current peak.

“By the current trends, it looks like cases can go up for at least another three weeks unless the government imposes certain restrictions on non-essential activities - that can concern market timings, size of gatherings, etc,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

tags
top news
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm today
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm today
No choir singing, touching of idols: Maharashtra issues SOPs as places of worship set to reopen
No choir singing, touching of idols: Maharashtra issues SOPs as places of worship set to reopen
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
New DACA rules invalid, says federal judge
New DACA rules invalid, says federal judge
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
Kamala Harris leads record wave of elected women changing face of politics
Kamala Harris leads record wave of elected women changing face of politics
What is presidential pardon and can Trump use it?
What is presidential pardon and can Trump use it?
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In