Home / India News / Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, condition stable, says family

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, condition stable, says family

Patel announced on October 1 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had gone into self-isolation at his Delhi residence.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 15:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Ahmed Patel had urged everyone who came in close contact with him recently to self-isolate.
Congress leader Ahmed Patel had urged everyone who came in close contact with him recently to self-isolate.(PTI)
         

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, weeks after he first tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Patel’s son, Faisal, shared a statement on behalf of his family to update on the medical condition of his father. The family said that Patel’s condition is currently stable as he continues to be under medical observation.

“We will provide you updates from this handle. We request you to pray for his speedy recovery,” the family of the Rajya Sabha member said in a statement posted on Twitter handle @mfaisalpatel.

On October 1, Patel announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had gone into self-isolation at his Delhi residence. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader urged everyone who came in close contact with him recently to self-isolate.

In the recent past, several key political figures from around the country, including Union home minister Amit Shah, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Haryana chief minister ML Khattar, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday, India recorded a single-day spike of 41,100 new coronavirus cases, taking the total case tally 88,14,579. As many as 836 people lost their lives to the highly contagious disease as the total coronavirus-related death toll reached 57,542, according to the Union health ministry update at 8 am.

The ministry said that a total of 82,05,728 people have been cured/discharged/migrated from Covid-19. The daily caseload has remained under 50,000 for the seventh day in a row. India continues to be the second worst-hit country in terms of total coronavirus cases and third-worst in terms of related deaths.

Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for Covid-19
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
