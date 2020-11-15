Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, condition stable, says family

india

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, weeks after he first tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Patel’s son, Faisal, shared a statement on behalf of his family to update on the medical condition of his father. The family said that Patel’s condition is currently stable as he continues to be under medical observation.

“We will provide you updates from this handle. We request you to pray for his speedy recovery,” the family of the Rajya Sabha member said in a statement posted on Twitter handle @mfaisalpatel.

On October 1, Patel announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had gone into self-isolation at his Delhi residence. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader urged everyone who came in close contact with him recently to self-isolate.

In the recent past, several key political figures from around the country, including Union home minister Amit Shah, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Haryana chief minister ML Khattar, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday, India recorded a single-day spike of 41,100 new coronavirus cases, taking the total case tally 88,14,579. As many as 836 people lost their lives to the highly contagious disease as the total coronavirus-related death toll reached 57,542, according to the Union health ministry update at 8 am.

The ministry said that a total of 82,05,728 people have been cured/discharged/migrated from Covid-19. The daily caseload has remained under 50,000 for the seventh day in a row. India continues to be the second worst-hit country in terms of total coronavirus cases and third-worst in terms of related deaths.