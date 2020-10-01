Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel tests positive for Covid-19, goes into self-isolation

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 18:10 IST

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has gone into self-isolation at his New Delhi residence on Thursday.

Announcing the news on his Twitter handle, the leader also urged all those who had come in contact with him recently to self-isolate.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self-isolate,” he tweeted.

Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi and Tarun Gogoi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Patel are some of the other leaders who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 86,821 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 6,312,584, according to health ministry dashboard at 8am. The country also reported 1,181 new fatalities due to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 98,678.

There are 9,40,705 active cases in the country, whereas a total of 52,73,201 people have been cured of the disease so far.