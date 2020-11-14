e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham’s egg diet-weight lifting leaves Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan and fans impressed

Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham’s egg diet-weight lifting leaves Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan and fans impressed

‘No rest for the weary’: Satyameva Jayate 2 star John Abraham gives fans a glimpse of his ‘beast mode’ from his protein diet to the intense workout at gym, Tiger Shroff-Abhishek Bachchan encourage him on while fitness enthusiasts take tips

fitness Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 09:24 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
John Abraham’s fitness enthusiasm leaves Tiger Shroff-Abhishek Bachchan impressed
John Abraham’s fitness enthusiasm leaves Tiger Shroff-Abhishek Bachchan impressed(Instagram/thejohnabraham/tigerjackieshroff/bachchan)
         

After landing in Lucknow on Tuesday morning to shoot for Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham seems to have his “beast mode” on as he preps for the role of a police officer or so the latest pictures on the Internet suggest. Giving fans a glimpse of his protein diet and intense workout from the gym, John left actors Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan and fitness enthusiasts motivated to hit the grind this weekend.

Taking to his Instagram handle, John shared a picture from a restaurant where he can be seen enthusiastically adding salt and pepper to his plate of crushed eggs. Dressed in a casual white tee and black cap, John flaunted his beefy muscles and that was all the motivation we needed to watch out diet this festive week.

Sporting a warrior expression on his face, John captioned the picture, “Crushing these eggs!! #protein #startyourdayright #getit (sic).” Quick to respond, Tiger commented, “Beasttt (sic)” and punctuated it with a fire emoji.

 

Following this, John shared two more pictures, this time from the gym and featuring his exercise routine. Dressed in all black athleisure wear, John was seen lifting heavy weights and we can’t help but marvel at his exercise routine.

The actor shared in the caption, “No rest for the weary. #riseandgrind #beastmode #gym #fitness (sic)”and Abhishek encouraged him by posting a toned arm emoji in the comments section.

 

Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Manoj Bajpai, Anup Soni, Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor, Daya Shankar Singh and Shaad Randhawa. Lucknowite and Big Boss fame Santosh Shukla essays the role of antogonist in the film which is due to release next year on Eid i.e. May 12, 2021.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
PM Modi reaches Rajasthan’s Longewala post to celebrate Diwali with soldiers
PM Modi reaches Rajasthan’s Longewala post to celebrate Diwali with soldiers
Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records
Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records
India records 44,684 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 8.77 million
India records 44,684 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 8.77 million
Will Diwali again lead to a bad air spike?
Will Diwali again lead to a bad air spike?
‘Covid-19 doesn’t respect dates’: Biden nudges current US admin to act now
‘Covid-19 doesn’t respect dates’: Biden nudges current US admin to act now
From Holi to Diwali, how Covid-19 and lockdown impacted India
From Holi to Diwali, how Covid-19 and lockdown impacted India
‘We want the three laws repealed’: Farm groups tell Union ministers
‘We want the three laws repealed’: Farm groups tell Union ministers
Child actors on working with Abhishek Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Aur Batao
Child actors on working with Abhishek Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Aur Batao
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In