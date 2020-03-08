News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan out of ‘dark moment’, experts say and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 17:09 IST

Covid-19 epicentre Wuhan out of ‘dark moment’, says expert as cases in China fall

The number of new coronavirus cases continued to fall dramatically in China as health authorities reported 27 new deaths and 44 new cases on Saturday with only three cases recorded outside the worst-hit Hubei province, all of which were found in people returning to China from abroad. Read more

Can currency notes carry and spread novel coronavirus?

Washing hands regularly is being pegged as the best bet in the fight against coronavirus. But how can one get rid of the possibility of contracting the virus through articles that come in our contact daily - such as currency notes? Read more

Mamata announces 4 former Lok Sabha MPs as nominees for Rajya Sabha

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday named four former Lok Sabha members as the party’s nominees in the Rajya Sabha elections for five seats in the state. Read more

Telangana government announces waiver of all farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh

The Telangana government on Sunday announced waiver of all outstanding crop loans of farmers up to Rs 1 lakh, starting this month, in four instalments. Read more

Women’s Day 2020: Collected every penny to build toilets! Kanpur’s cleanliness crusader shares story on PM’s social media accounts

Kanpur’s Kalavati Devi is a living manifestation of the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign. The woman achiever got the opportunity to get featured on PM Modi’s social media accounts today for her undying quest for cleanliness. Read more

Women’s T20 World Cup: India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th title

There was a big build-up, there was huge anticipation and then there was an anti-climax. A lot was expected from the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side but as fate would have it, the India women’s cricket team perhaps reserved their worst performance of the Women’s T20 World Cup for the final. Read more

On Sahir Ludhianvi’s 99th birth anniversary, here’s a list of some of his most loved songs

Poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi has been in news in the last couple of years for a proposed biopic on his life by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Read more

Biker used Google’s location data for tracking rides and that turned him into a burglary suspect

Location data is one of the most critical pieces of information that apps collect. This information not only allows them to give users results that are more relevant to their location, such as in case of food delivery apps, but it also allows them to track their movement as they travel between locations. Read more

International Women’s Day 2020: Meet Taniya Sanyal, India’s first woman firefighter to be appointed by AAI

Born and brought up in Kolkata, Taniya Sanyal is the first woman firefighter to be appointed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI). Until 2018, AAI recruited only men as its firefighters, but the rules were relaxed last year and Sanyal emerged as the strong woman candidate to enter the field dominated by males. Read more

Donuts on us if you can’t find a cat to represent your current mood. Go on, it’s a challenge

You may have clicked on this thinking you were going to get a free treat, but think again. A study done by two scientists at the University of California, Berkeley showed 853 English-speaking US participants’ 2,185 short videos. Read more