Women’s Day 2020: Collected every penny to build toilets! Kanpur’s cleanliness crusader shares story on PM’s social media accounts

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 16:27 IST

Kanpur’s Kalavati Devi is a living manifestation of the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign. The woman achiever got the opportunity to get featured on PM Modi’s social media accounts today for her undying quest for cleanliness.

“Hygiene is essential for staying healthy,” Devi’s message was shared on the prime minister’s social handles.

“Every place where I lived, there was dirt everywhere. But there was a strong belief that through cleanliness we can change this situation. I decided to convince people. To build toilets, I roamed about and collected every penny. Eventually, success came through.

“My ambition was fulfilled, my attempt at cleanliness was successful. We have succeeded in building thousands of toilets,” Devi stated.

मैं जिस जगह पे रहती थी, वहां हर तरफ गंदगी ही गंदगी थी। लेकिन दृढ़ विश्वास था कि स्वच्छता के जरिए हम इस स्थिति को बदल सकते हैं।



लोगों को समझाने का फैसला किया। शौचालय बनाने के लिए घूम-घूमकर एक-एक पैसा इकट्ठा किया।



आखिरकार सफलता हाथ लगी।



कलावती देवी, कानपुर #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/t9b6deXt4g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

“My message to the country’s sister, daughter and daughter-in-law is that sincere effort to take society forward never fails,” she added.

Kalavati Devi is one of the seven women achievers who got a chance to take up PM Modi’s social media handles today on the occasion of International Women’s Day and share their stories of grit and determination.

Among them were Chennai’s Sneha Mohandoss - a crusader against hunger, water innovator Kalpana Ramesh and bomb blast survivor Malvika Iyer.