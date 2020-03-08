Women’s Day 2020: Disability activist takes on PM’s social media account, urges youth to change their mindset

india

The second woman achiever to take on Prime Minister’s social media accounts on the occasion of Women’s Day on Sunday was Malvika Iyer who survived a gruesome bomb blast at the age of 13.

Malvika’s story is studded with grit and determination. Even after losing her hands and damaging her legs in the an explosion, Iyer she went on to earn a PhD degree.

Through the prime minister’s social media handles, Malvika asked the youth to change their mindset towards disabilities and the disabled.

“We need to show people with disabilities as role models instead of showing them as weak and dependent,” read her post on PM’s social media account.

Attitude is half the battle in destigmatizing disability. The fact that the honourable PM has chosen to broadcast my views on Women's Day makes me believe that India is on the right path in dismantling age old superstitions regarding disability. - @MalvikaIyer #SheInspiresUs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

“I survived a gruesome bomb blast at the age of 13 that blew off my hands and severely damaged my legs. Yet, I worked and went on to get my PhD. Giving up is never an option. Forget your limitations and take on the world with confidence and hope,” her tweet om PM Modi’s handle read.

Acceptance is the greatest reward we can give to ourselves. We can’t control our lives but we surely can control our attitude towards life. At the end of the day, it is how we survive our challenges that matters most.



Earlier in the day, Chennai’s Sneha Mohandoss became the first woman achiever to share her story through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media account.

Mohandoss is the founder of FoodBank-India, an initiative to fight against hunger.

“I feel empowered when I do what I’m passionate about! I wish to inspire my fellow citizens, especially women to come forward and join hands with me. I urge everyone to feed at least one needy person and contribute to a hunger-free planet,” Mohandoss tweeted out from PM’s account.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister posted his greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day and said that he is signing off for the day to let seven women achievers share their life journeys through his social media accounts.