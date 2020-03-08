e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Women’s Day 2020: Disability activist takes on PM’s social media account, urges youth to change their mindset

Women’s Day 2020: Disability activist takes on PM’s social media account, urges youth to change their mindset

The second woman achiever to take on Prime Minister’s social media accounts on the occasion of Women’s Day was Malvika Iyer who survived a gruesome bomb blast at the age of 13.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 11:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“We need to show people with disabilities as role models instead of showing them as weak and dependent,” read Iyer’s post on PM’s social media account.
“We need to show people with disabilities as role models instead of showing them as weak and dependent,” read Iyer’s post on PM’s social media account. (Twitter/@MalvikaIyer)
         

The second woman achiever to take on Prime Minister’s social media accounts on the occasion of Women’s Day on Sunday was Malvika Iyer who survived a gruesome bomb blast at the age of 13.

Malvika’s story is studded with grit and determination. Even after losing her hands and damaging her legs in the an explosion, Iyer she went on to earn a PhD degree.

Through the prime minister’s social media handles, Malvika asked the youth to change their mindset towards disabilities and the disabled.

“We need to show people with disabilities as role models instead of showing them as weak and dependent,” read her post on PM’s social media account.

“I survived a gruesome bomb blast at the age of 13 that blew off my hands and severely damaged my legs. Yet, I worked and went on to get my PhD. Giving up is never an option. Forget your limitations and take on the world with confidence and hope,” her tweet om PM Modi’s handle read.

“Attitude is half the battle in destigmatizing disability. The fact that the honourable PM has chosen to broadcast my views on Women’s Day makes me believe that India is on the right path in dismantling age old superstitions regarding disability,” Iyer tweeted out from the prime minister’s account.

Earlier in the day, Chennai’s Sneha Mohandoss became the first woman achiever to share her story through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media account.

Mohandoss is the founder of FoodBank-India, an initiative to fight against hunger.

“I feel empowered when I do what I’m passionate about! I wish to inspire my fellow citizens, especially women to come forward and join hands with me. I urge everyone to feed at least one needy person and contribute to a hunger-free planet,” Mohandoss tweeted out from PM’s account.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister posted his greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day and said that he is signing off for the day to let seven women achievers share their life journeys through his social media accounts.

tags
top news
5 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, says state health minister
5 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, says state health minister
PM Modi signs off from social media on Women’s Day, 7 women achievers take over
PM Modi signs off from social media on Women’s Day, 7 women achievers take over
With 19 of 39 positive cases, Delhi-NCR becomes the hotbed of coronavirus
With 19 of 39 positive cases, Delhi-NCR becomes the hotbed of coronavirus
HC to hear case on UP hoardings identifying ‘violent’ anti-CAA protesters
HC to hear case on UP hoardings identifying ‘violent’ anti-CAA protesters
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs: Yes Bank
Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs: Yes Bank
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news