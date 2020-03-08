e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Women’s Day 2020: ‘Be a water warrior,’ posts another woman achiever from PM’s social media account

Women’s Day 2020: ‘Be a water warrior,’ posts another woman achiever from PM’s social media account

Kalpana is a crusader in the fight against water scarcity who puts novel ideas and techniques in place to ensure that our future generation and the environment has enough of it to survive and thrive.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 13:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The fourth woman achiever to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media accounts on the occasion of Women’s Day on Sunday was Kalpana Ramesh.

Kalpana is a crusader in the fight against water scarcity who puts novel ideas and techniques in place to ensure that our future generation and the environment has enough of it to survive and thrive.

“I never imagined I could bring back birds to a lake or tweet from our PMs handle. With a firm resolve, the impossible can emerge. We can bring a change in the communities with collective action on how we manage water resources. Let us become problem solvers,” Kalpana tweeted out from the prime minister’s social media accounts.

She explained how using water responsibly, harvesting rainwater, saving lakes and recycling used water can help in the fight against water scarcity.

Kalpana urged people to be a warrior of a different kind - to be a “water warrior”.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister posted his greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day and said that he is signing off for the day and let seven women achievers share their life journeys through his social media accounts.

Arifa from Kashmir, Chennai-based Sneha Mohandoss and bomb blast survivor Malvika Iyer were the other women who shared their inspiring stories.

tags
top news
One more person reported COVID-19 positive in TN, total 40 infected in India
One more person reported COVID-19 positive in TN, total 40 infected in India
ED takes custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor till March 11
ED takes custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor till March 11
3 who returned from Italy among 5 more infected with coronavirus in Kerala
3 who returned from Italy among 5 more infected with coronavirus in Kerala
As coronavirus cases rise, Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners
As coronavirus cases rise, Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners
‘Mobs took what fires spared’: Residents left with no homes after Delhi riots
‘Mobs took what fires spared’: Residents left with no homes after Delhi riots
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
Women cab drivers in India
Women cab drivers in India
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news