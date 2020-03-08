Women’s Day 2020: ‘Be a water warrior,’ posts another woman achiever from PM’s social media account

india

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 13:50 IST

The fourth woman achiever to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media accounts on the occasion of Women’s Day on Sunday was Kalpana Ramesh.

Kalpana is a crusader in the fight against water scarcity who puts novel ideas and techniques in place to ensure that our future generation and the environment has enough of it to survive and thrive.

“I never imagined I could bring back birds to a lake or tweet from our PMs handle. With a firm resolve, the impossible can emerge. We can bring a change in the communities with collective action on how we manage water resources. Let us become problem solvers,” Kalpana tweeted out from the prime minister’s social media accounts.

She explained how using water responsibly, harvesting rainwater, saving lakes and recycling used water can help in the fight against water scarcity.

Be a warrior but of a different kind!



Be a water warrior.



Have you ever thought about water scarcity? Each one of us can collectively act to create a water secure future for our children



Here is how I am doing my bit. @kalpana_designs pic.twitter.com/wgQLqmdEEC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Kalpana urged people to be a warrior of a different kind - to be a “water warrior”.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister posted his greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day and said that he is signing off for the day and let seven women achievers share their life journeys through his social media accounts.

Arifa from Kashmir, Chennai-based Sneha Mohandoss and bomb blast survivor Malvika Iyer were the other women who shared their inspiring stories.