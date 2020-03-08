Women’s Day 2020: Woman from rural Maharashtra gets chance to promote Gomati art through PM’s social media accounts

india

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 15:33 IST

Vijaya Pawar, who hails from rural Maharshtra, showcased the traditional Gomati art and handicrafts by the Banjara community by taking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social handles on Sunday.

As the prime minister gave away his social media accounts for a day, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, seven women achievers took over to talk about their unparalled journeys.

Pawar has been instrumental in preserving and continuing the handicrafts of the Banjara community of rural Maharashtra.

You have heard about handicrafts from different parts of India. My fellow Indians, I present to you handicrafts of the Banjara community in rural Maharashtra. I have been working on this for the last 2 decades and have been assisted by a thousand more women- Vijaya Pawar pic.twitter.com/A3X47245E3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

“You have heard about handicrafts from different parts of India. My fellow Indians, I present to you handicrafts of the Banjara community in rural Maharashtra. I have been working on this for the last 2 decades and have been assisted by a thousand more women,” Pawar’s message on PM’s Twitter account read.

“To promote Gormati art, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only encouraged us but also helped us financially. It is a matter of pride for us. I am fully dedicated to the preservation of this art and feel proud on the occasion of Women’s Day,” she shared.

Other inspiring women also received the opportunity to share their stories and talk about their groundbreaking initiatives through PM’s social media accounts. Among them were Chennai’s Sneha Mohandoss - a crusader against hunger, water innovator Kalpana Ramesh and bomb blast survivor Malvika Iyer.