International Women’s Day 2020: Meet Taniya Sanyal, India’s first woman firefighter to be appointed by AAI

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 16:50 IST

Born and brought up in Kolkata, Taniya Sanyal is the first woman firefighter to be appointed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI). Until 2018, AAI recruited only men as its firefighters, but the rules were relaxed last year and Sanyal emerged as the strong woman candidate to enter the field dominated by males. Moreover, she now trains both men and a handful of women aspiring to be firefighters with the AAI.

She had to pass the written, medical, driving and physical tests that were required to be cleared by firefighter aspirants. Among other tasks, they need to showcase their physical strength, run long distance, sprint, climb ladders and carry a 40kg sandbag for a distance of 60 meters.

Taniya was also awarded the Citizen Safety Award 2019 by Safety Professional Association of India (SPAI) held on October 2, 2019. Apart from this, she had also received the DCW Achievement Award from the Delhi Commission of Women, Government of India.

In a conversation with us, Taniya told us why she decided to become a firefighter, her parent’s reaction, the rigorous training schedule and coping in those situations when she is surrounded by fire on all sides.

When and why did you decide to become a firefighter?

Since my childhood, I always dreamt of taking up challenging tasks and wanted to choose the path less traveled. I dreamt of becoming a person who can do something that would bring a positive change in the society.

I completed my formal education by doing Masters in Botany and was exploring my options in disaster management, when I came across the recruitment advertisement in the newspaper for firefighters. I knew this was something I wanted to pursue and I applied for the position.

What was your parent’s reaction when you first told them you wanted to be a firefighter?

My parents had been very supportive at every stage of my life. When I broke the news to my parents that I had not only cleared both the written and physical test but was also the first woman ever to do so, they were shocked and amazed – and felt proud that I got the kind of job which I had always hoped for.

How do friends/family/people react when you tell them what you do?

More or less, the reaction was the same. Everybody greeted me and cheered for me, as I was the first woman firefighter chosen by the Airport Authority of India, I was being interviewed and my stories were shared. People called me to wish me luck and my relatives called to let me know how proud they were of me.

The most interesting aspect I want to mention here is, when you live a life that’s devoted to the service of others and your country, people treat you differently. I was greeted with the utmost respect. Till date express my sincere gratitude and appreciation for the same.

How did you train for the physical strength that a firefighter needs?

I have been a firm believer that the word ‘Impossible’ has only one meaning, ‘I am possible’. With that same belief I applied for this role. I received my initial training at Fire Training Center, New Delhi. It was a five month training that involved both written and physical tests.

The training was challenging and tiring, and one might feel like quitting every day. That is when your mental capacity is tested; you need to push yourself through self-talk and your strong belief. Apart from a few days, I enjoyed the training to the fullest; we used to follow a tough schedule on a daily basis.

Our day started with morning running and sprints, post that there were physical exercises, yoga sessions, squad drills and appliance drills. From 6 am to 9:30 am we were totally occupied with the morning physical training. Post that we had to attend theory classes from 10 am to 1 pm and after which there were afternoon ground classes, which continued till 5 pm. Each module ended with various exams. I was supported by my instructors and trainers at every level. Hard work cannot be eradicated in any field but everyone needs the right guidance and support. I knew if I had to succeed, I needed to step out from my comfort zone.

How do you cope when surrounded by fire all around during an operation?

The day I took up the task of becoming a firefighter, I was well aware regarding the life threatening risk involved with the job. But then, our own zeal is all that matters. In other words, when you fight the fire, literally or metaphorically, there is always something that can destroy you. There is always a possibility that you too might get affected, which is why one needs to be practical, smart, tactful, and most importantly, physically and mentally fit.

You have to master the technicalities and need to be cautious but the essence is your own self trust and gut that keeps you moving. You need to stay calm and focused to successfully extinguish the fire.

