Donuts on us if you can’t find a cat to represent your current mood. Go on, it’s a challenge

Mar 08, 2020
- A study done by two scientists at Berkeley identified 27 categories of emotions.
- The study showed 853 English-speaking US participants’ 2,185 short videos.
- You can potentially find a cat for all 27 of these moods.
You may have clicked on this thinking you were going to get a free treat, but think again. A study done by two scientists at the University of California, Berkeley showed 853 English-speaking US participants’ 2,185 short videos. The result identified 27 categories of emotions, ranging from admiration to triumph. You can find a cat for all 27 of these moods, even empathetic pain which may surprise some of you. But leaving the t-test and p-values aside, here are 9 special cats that perfectly represent some of those innate human feels. We have to forewarn you though, seeing these may give you the feels!
Aesthetic Appreciation or when you see that perfectly shaped jalebi
Amusement or after you come out of a screening of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Disgust or when you accidentally bite into the random brown thing in your biryani
Excitement or when someone asks you if you want to go get momos
Interest or when someone gives you their opinion on Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill
Romance or when you realise these cats have a richer love life than you. Let that sink in for a second
Sadness or when someone eats that last piece of ladoo you were saving for yourself
Sexual desire or when someone you’re into says they can make both shahi paneer and butter chicken
Satisfaction or when you have an entire Longest Long Island Iced Tea in 30 mins
Defeat definitely doesn’t taste as sweet as a donut but aren’t you glad you saw all those cute cats? It’s okay, you didn’t need all that sugar anyway - you’re sweet enough yourself.*wink wink*