Donuts on us if you can’t find a cat to represent your current mood. Go on, it’s a challenge

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 15:51 IST

Highlights A study done by two scientists at Berkeley identified 27 categories of emotions.

The study showed 853 English-speaking US participants’ 2,185 short videos.

You can potentially find a cat for all 27 of these moods.

You may have clicked on this thinking you were going to get a free treat, but think again. A study done by two scientists at the University of California, Berkeley showed 853 English-speaking US participants’ 2,185 short videos. The result identified 27 categories of emotions, ranging from admiration to triumph. You can find a cat for all 27 of these moods, even empathetic pain which may surprise some of you. But leaving the t-test and p-values aside, here are 9 special cats that perfectly represent some of those innate human feels. We have to forewarn you though, seeing these may give you the feels!

Aesthetic Appreciation or when you see that perfectly shaped jalebi

Amusement or after you come out of a screening of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Disgust or when you accidentally bite into the random brown thing in your biryani

Excitement or when someone asks you if you want to go get momos

Interest or when someone gives you their opinion on Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill

Romance or when you realise these cats have a richer love life than you. Let that sink in for a second

Sadness or when someone eats that last piece of ladoo you were saving for yourself

Sexual desire or when someone you’re into says they can make both shahi paneer and butter chicken

Satisfaction or when you have an entire Longest Long Island Iced Tea in 30 mins

Defeat definitely doesn’t taste as sweet as a donut but aren’t you glad you saw all those cute cats? It’s okay, you didn’t need all that sugar anyway - you’re sweet enough yourself.*wink wink*