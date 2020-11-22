News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Covid-19 tests for people travelling from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:54 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP govt to test people coming from Delhi amid rise in Covid-19 cases

The Uttar Pradesh government officials on Sunday said they will be testing people travelling to the state from the national capital amid the coronavirus disease outbreak. Read more

Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state

Union home minister and BJP’s election strategist Amit Shah has urged the party’s Tamil Nadu unit to work harder so the party can capture power on their own in the next five years in the Dravidian state. This comes a few hours after the AIADMK announced that it will continue its alliance with the BJP for the 2021 assembly polls in the presence of Shah in Chennai during a state government event on Saturday. Read more

Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court

A court in Mumbai sent comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa to judicial custody till December 4 in connection with the seizure of ganja from their residence. Read more

Sonakshi Sinha gives a glimpse of ‘shaadi vibes’ in a fusion of burgundy cape and kite pants

The winter wedding season coupled with months of quarantine have inevitably brought out the creative side of fashionistas and Sonakshi Sinha is no different as she gave a glimpse of “shaadi vibes” in fusion wear. Stepping out for a friend’s wedding with her fashion foot forward, the Dabangg star was seen giving a sartorial twist to traditional Indian wear and we can’t help but take note, future planners that we are. Read more

Sana Khan shares first pic with husband Anas Sayed after marriage: ‘Married each other for the sake of Allah’

Actor Sana Khan shared the first picture after marriage to Anas Sayad in a private and low-key ceremony in Surat. Videos from the wedding went viral on Saturday. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘No one is ever ready for short ball,’ Sunil Gavaskar on Steve Smith’s challenge to Indian pacers

Australia batsman Steve Smith raked up headlines the past week after he ‘dared’ the Indian pacers to come at him with short balls. Smith, who has faced troubles with the short deliveries in the past, and found it particularly challenging to face fast bowler Jofra Archer in the Ashes Test series last year in England, insisted that he is prepared to face off against Indian seamers if they bowl bouncers to him. Read more

Female pilot’s tweet on elderly woman’s reaction on seeing her in cockpit is now viral

An elderly woman’s reaction on seeing a female pilot in the cockpit has now created a stir online. The pilot Hana Khan took to Twitter to share the incident and now the post has gone all sorts of viral. It has also prompted people to share various reactions. Read more

‘Congress has double standards on Gupkar Alliance’: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hit out at the Gupkar alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. Haryana CM also accused Congress of siding with those talking in ‘anti-national language’. Khattar slammed Cong for becoming part of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Khattar added that the PAGD’s agenda is to restore the provisions of Article 370 in J&K. Earlier on Tuesday, Congress had asserted that it was not a part of the Gupkar alliance. It, however, will contest District Development Councils elections in J&K to ‘expose’ BJP. DDC polls will be conducted in J&K between Nov 28 and Dec 19, results on Dec 22. PAGD is a conglomerate of J&K-based political parties, including National Conference and PDP. It was formed to seek the restoration of autonomy for the region under Article 370. Watch more