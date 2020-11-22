Female pilot’s tweet on elderly woman’s reaction on seeing her in cockpit is now viral

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 15:04 IST

An elderly woman’s reaction on seeing a female pilot in the cockpit has now created a stir online. The pilot Hana Khan took to Twitter to share the incident and now the post has gone all sorts of viral. It has also prompted people to share various reactions.

Khan shared the story on Twitter from her personal profile on November 15. She tweeted that the elderly woman was keen to see the cockpit on a Gaya to Delhi flight she was piloting.

“An elderly lady wanted to look into the cockpit & when she saw me, she exclaimed in a Haryanvi accent, ‘Oi yahan to chorri baithi!’,” she described in the caption. Khan also went on to say how the surprised response made her smile.

Check out the tweet:

Did a Delhi-Gaya-Delhi flight today.



An elderly lady wanted to look into the cockpit & when she saw me, she exclaimed in an haryanvi accent



"Oi yahan to chorri baithi!"



Could not stop laughing!#aviationstories — Hana Khan (@girlpilot_) November 15, 2020

The story has garnered more than 16,400 likes since being shared along with numerous comments from netizens. While some found the encounter to be wholesome, others expressed how women pilots have achieved amazing accomplishments.

One individual commented, “It’s expected from older generation,” under the tweet describing the elderly woman’s surprise. To which Khan replied, “Yeah don’t blame them really. That generation hardly knows or is allowed to drive. It’s quite a leap of faith for them. But they will get used to the “chorris” doing even more incredible things”.

Here’s how others reacted:

This Chori is pride of the nation ....! pic.twitter.com/XzmfpZKpCW — Namma Uru, Bengaluru..! Namma Nadu, Karunadu..! (@CitizenKamran) November 15, 2020

I hope so too! 😊 I hope she tells her grandchildren and I hope they all soar! 😊 — Hana Khan (@girlpilot_) November 17, 2020

Humari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hain ke — SAUMYA SRIVASTAVA (@immaculate_sam) November 17, 2020

She might felt v vproud n blessed you as a proud woman ..be a proud woman pilot ..more insiprationals to the youngsters. — Ajekaruday k shetty (@udaykshettllp) November 16, 2020

What are your thoughts on this story?