Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 14:37 IST

Union home minister and BJP’s election strategist Amit Shah has urged the party’s Tamil Nadu unit to work harder so the party can capture power on their own in the next five years in the Dravidian state. This comes a few hours after the AIADMK announced that it will continue its alliance with the BJP for the 2021 assembly polls in the presence of Shah in Chennai during a state government event on Saturday.

Following the event, Shah held overnight marathon meetings at a private hotel with AIADMK and BJP leaders separately before leaving Chennai on Sunday morning. “We will see to it that Tamil Nadu also comes into the BJP’s fold,” Amit Shah is quoted to have told BJP office bearers and district in-charges, according to a senior party leader. “We have received a clear guideline now. He (Shah) told us to grow on our own, strengthen the booth committees and give our full time for the party for the next five years.”

“Electoral alliance is once again confirmed,” said the senior BJP leader. “Since the national leader was here, the AIADMK offered that they are ready and welcomed his assertion. National president JP Nadda will take the final call. Early setting of alliances is good for us to proceed with electoral work. We can now decide the next course of action,” he said.

The partners have reaffirmed an alliance that seemed to be strained in recent weeks. However, AIADMK leaders in private said that they were not aware that an announcement would be made on Saturday. “It is too early and untimely,” said an AIADMK leader withholding his identity. Shah did not make any direct reference to the alliance in the public government function but said that the Narendra Modi-led centre would support the state government.

Shah had first met with chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and his deputy O Paneerselvam, followed by a round of talks with BJP office bearers and newly joined members. Shah was also briefed by the core committee members and also consulted with RSS ideologue and Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy in the wee hours on Sunday.

The party has been trying to rope in actor Rajinikanth or seek his political support. He consults Gurumurthy amongst others after the demise of former Tuglak editor and political advisor for several leaders, Cho Ramaswamy. A few days ago, Gurumurthy had met Rajinikanth at his residence after the actor had expressed doubts over actively entering politics due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Previously, he had announced he would contest in 2021.