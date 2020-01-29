News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Delhi Police put out 70 photos of suspects in Jamia Nagar violence, seek help and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 17:06 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi Police put out 70 photos of suspects in Jamia Nagar violence, seek help

The Delhi Police has identified 70 people, suspected of being involved in violence and rioting during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in Jamia Nagar in the national capital last month. The images have extracted from CCTV footages and video captured during the alleged rioting, the police said. Read more

2 killed in anti-CAA protest in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, protesters claim Trinamool workers attacked them

Two people were killed and at least three others sustained bullet injuries when some locals opened fire and hurled crude bombs on a group of protesters demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. Read more

India vs New Zealand: How Rohit Sharma clinched 3rd T20I for visitors in Super Over

Rohit Sharma was the star performer for India once again as the right-hander slammed two massive sixes in the super over to guide the visitors to a historic win over New Zealand in the third T20I encounter in Hamilton on Wednesday. Read more

Anurag Kashyap says he was in the web space even before OTT: ‘They were downloading my films illegally’

With the kind of cinematic sensibilities he possesses — dark, deep and deranged — it doesn’t take much for him to stand out from his contemporaries. Take, for instance, his films Black Friday (2007), Dev D (2009), Gulaal (2009), Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) — filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has always explored a world that’s not too easy to fit in. Read more

Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet during event. ‘Best thing on Internet’ says Twitter

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy is winning netizens’ hearts after he sought blessings from business tycoon Ratan Tata at the annual TiECon (The Indus Entrepreneurs) event in Mumbai. Murthy was on stage to honour Tata with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution towards the Indian business landscape. Read more

Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor show how to wear front tie crop tops

Thanks to the return of ‘90s fashion trends, crop tops have been having quite a moment in the fashion world, not just for Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, including the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alaya F, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, but also in the wardrobes of most of us, fashion-conscious or not. Read more

Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung on Wednesday launched its first Galaxy A-series phone in India this year. Samsung Galaxy A51 is priced at Rs 23,999 for the base model. Samsung had first launched the Galaxy A51 in Vietnam last month along with the Galaxy A71. Read more