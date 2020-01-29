e-paper
Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor show how to wear front tie crop tops

Who remembers Dimple Kapadia looking like an absolute stunner in the sexy white and black polka-dotted front tie crop top over a black skirt as she swayed shyly with Rishi Kapoor in Bobby? Well looks like the trend is back.

Thanks to the return of ‘90s fashion trends, crop tops have been having quite a moment in the fashion world, not just for Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, including the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alaya F, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, but also in the wardrobes of most of us, fashion-conscious or not. And the most recent fashion trend to take over Bollywood is the front tie crop top it seems, with celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani. And we absolutely love this super vintage trend making a comeback. Who remembers Dimple Kapadia looking like an absolute stunner in the sexy white and black polka-dotted front tie crop top over a black skirt as she swayed shyly with Rishi Kapoor in Bobby? Well looks like the trend is back, and we hope it stays. Check out Sara, Janhvi and Disha pull three very different looks with the same style of crop top and pick which will suit you best. Read on and get inspired.

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting the sequel to Imtiaz Ali’s Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer, Love Aaj Kal. She will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in the film. The song Shayad from the movie is already topping charts and has gone viral.

Sara posted a behind the scenes photo from her shoot days in which she is sporting a black front tie crop top with kimono sleeves, which she wore on top of a mid-rise dark blue pair of denims. She paired this with a black and white striped tote bag and white sneakers. As always sporting minimal make-up, Sara completed the look with loose waves.

 

Janhvi’s take on the front tie crop top was quite interesting, as she headed out from a session of Pilates with her trainer Namrata Purohit, Janhvi wore the top with loose, flared white pants, white sneakers and a cute little boho-chic bag.

Disha Patani who is also busy promoting her upcoming movie, Malang, alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, was spotted wearing a white front tie crop top as well. She paired this with ripped denims, white belt and knee-high white boots. A very cool look, we must agree.

