News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday provisionally attached the Mumbai apartment and other assets of former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, who is being investigated for loan fraud. Read more

‘Her political affiliation known’: Smriti Irani’s dig at Deepika Padukone

Union minister Smriti Irani has reacted to actor Deepika Padukone visiting the JNU campus in support of protesting students on Tuesday night. Read more

In between 2 temple stops in UP, Priyanka says Cong with jailed CAA protesters

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday her party will stand behind those arrested in Varanasi for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act as she met people in the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

Shivangini Gohain, 12-year-old Assam archer struck by arrow, shifted to ICU

Shivangini Gohain, the 12-year-old Assam archer who was injured when an arrow shot accidentally during a training session pierced her neck and upper body, underwent a surgery on Friday and a 15-cm part of the metal rod removed from her body. Read more

You can now choose to see fewer political ads on Facebook if you want

Facebook said it will soon give users the option to see fewer political and social issue advertisements in their feeds, but the company held firm on its controversial stance against fact-checking political ads despite months of criticism. Read more

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior movie review: Ajay Devgn’s classic century, Saif Ali Khan goes bad in style

Hindi cinema loves revisiting India’s glorious past and telling the stories of heroism and bravery. After last year’s Panipat paid tribute to Maratha pride, 2020 has begun on a high note with the story of yet another unsung Maratha hero, Tanhaji. Read more

Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: His recent top 5 most stylish looks

Hrithik Roshan is as of today, 46 years old although he does not look it considering he was recently voted Sexiest Asian Male of The Year in the UK-based Eastern Eye newspaper’s 16th edition. Read more