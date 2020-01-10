Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: His recent top 5 most stylish looks

fashion-and-trends

Hrithik Roshan is as of today, 46 years old although he does not look it considering he was recently voted Sexiest Asian Male of The Year in the UK-based Eastern Eye newspaper’s 16th edition. One of the most renowned actors in Indian cinema, he made his acting debut over 20 years ago and has been mentioned in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 numerous times. Hrithik is known for his dancing skills, acting, devious charm, astonishingly good looks and of course, his style. A fashionable man, Hrithik has a very classic style and colour palette (black, white, blue, grey), with simple sneaker-sweatpants airport look to velvet suits he can pull all of them off with effortless grace and style. On his birthday, here are Hrithik Roshan’s five most fashionable moments.

Hrithik won the Gamechanger Of The Year Award and looked it too. The War actor sported a black tuxedo with a white shirt paired with oversized glasses and a perfect bow tie.

Hrithik met Jackie Chan in China and posed for a few adorable pictures with him. He looked dapper in an all black outfit, a black fitted t-shirt, black jeans and a class black fedora.

The Men’s world India called Hrithik Bollywood’s Greek God, which is very true with his incredible physique and stature. Hrithik went casual but not any less stunning in a Calvin Klein 50 Logo white hoodie, jeans and red shoes.

Winter Looks

Calling himself a poser, Hrithik posted a few winter looks on Instagram. He wore a long black coat, a grey checkered waistcoat and a classic pair of sunglasses. A chic look for a chic man.

In the July edition of GQ India, Hrithik opened up after a long time, about his life, family and his movie Super 30. He also posed for a few pictures donning streetwear, although for the cover shot he wore a denim jacket by Calvin Klein and a t-shirt by Massimo Dutti, looking smart and sleek.

