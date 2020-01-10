‘Decisions on fee hike being implemented in totality’: JNU V-C after ouster call by Murli Manohar Joshi

india

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:36 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice chancellor Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala on Friday said the decisions taken on the December 11 meeting by the HRD ministry on fee hike were being “implemented in totality”.

The JNU V-C’s statement came a day after veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi advised the government to sack him.

“All decisions taken earlier at HRD Ministry about hostel fee being implemented in totality,” the JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar said.

Mamidala, speaking after a meeting with Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) secretary Amit Khare and other top officials, said if need be JNU would “extend the registration deadline for students to help them get registered in the new semester”.

The MHRD had directed to waive-off service and utility charges for students that will be paid by the UGC to ensure students do not face heat of hiked hostel charges.

Former HRD minister Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday evening called for the ouster of Jagadesh Kumar, saying it’s “shocking that the V-C is adamant on not implementing the government proposal” to resolve the fee-hike crisis in the varsity.

“It is shocking that the VC is adamant on not implementing the government proposal. This attitude is deplorable and in my opinion such a VC should not be allowed to continue on this post,” Joshi tweeted.

Joshi’s statements against Kumar add to the growing clamour against his removal as the JNU V-C over the January 5 violence on the university campus and the fee hike row. Kumar has been widely criticised for not taking immediate measures after JNUstudents and faculty members were brutally attacked on the campus.

The registration deadline was extended till January 12 after it was stopped for three days following the violence.

