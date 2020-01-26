News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm|‘Hypocrisy of R-Day celebrations’: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter jabs Centre and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 16:59 IST

‘Hypocrisy of R-Day celebrations’: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter jabs Centre

The daughter of detained former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday criticised the Centre from her mother's Twitter account for what she said was its double standard over India's Constitution.

Kerala mosques hoist tricolour for first time on Republic Day

In a first, almost all mosques in Kerala hoisted the tricolour and decorated their premises with saffron, white and green festoons on Republic Day on Sunday.

Now, Delhi Police file FIR against ex-JNU student for ‘cut off Assam’ comment

Delhi Police have booked Sharjeel Imam, one of the organisers of the anti-citizenship act protests in the city's Shaheen Bagh, for his alleged remarks threatening to "cut-off" Assam from the rest of India, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

WhatsApp’s Dark Mode on Android needs improvement: Here’s why

WhatsApp's Dark Mode had been in the making for more than one year. One of the most sought after features on WhatsApp arrived this week to the beta version on Android, reaching a larger number of users.

Jessica Simpson was body shamed, got hooked on to diet pills to lose weight

Singer Jessica Simpson has revealed she was body shamed to such levels that she was almost pushed to the edge and started hearing voices.

India vs New Zealand: ‘Bowlers stood up and took control’: Virat Kohli lauds all-round performance

After flexing their batting muscle in the first match, it was the turn of the Indian bowlers to show their pedigree as they hunted in packs to restrict New Zealand to 132/5 in their 20 overs.

Man finds kittens frozen to ground, uses coffee to rescue them. Watch

Kendall Diwisch is the Internet's new hero because of his quick-thinking and act of kindness. He used warm coffee to save lives of three kittens who were frozen to ground.

Kangana Ranaut feels Karan Johar ‘totally deserves’ Padma Shri, says she is proud to be in the same league as him

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar were announced as the recipients of the prestigious Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, on Saturday night. While there is no love lost between them, Kangana put aside the animosity and congratulated Karan for the award.