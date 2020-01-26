Man finds kittens frozen to ground, uses coffee to rescue them. Watch

it-s-viral

Kendall Diwisch is the Internet’s new hero because of his quick-thinking and act of kindness. He used warm coffee to save lives of three kittens who were frozen to ground.

“So today I found these three fellows on one of the back roads near one of my wells,” Diwisch wrote in a Facebook post. “Most likely dropped off. Poor things were frozen into the ice so they had to have been there all night,” he added while describing the plights of the young felines.

“Took them home fed and watered them they look to be healthy and friendly,” he added. Finally, asked people if anyone would like to adopt them. “If any friends are looking to have a new addition in their family, let us know as they will need homes. All three look to be males, and we also gave them dewormer,” he wrote.

Along with the post, he also shared an image and a video.

Kendall Diwisch with the kittens he rescued.

In the video, Diwisch approaches three little kittens meowing feebly. He removes one of them but soon realizes that the tails of the others are stuck to the icy ground. Quickly he gets coffee from his car and pours it over the ice around the animals. Then, with utmost care, he detaches the tails of the cats from the icy ground and picks them up. All the while he keeps saying how cruel it’s for someone to leave the animals to die in cold.

In an update, on the same post, Diwisch further dropped good news for people. He informed that all three cats “went to their new home where they get to be together.”

Take a look at the video:

People dropped varied comments and some pointed that it’s because of Diwisch that the animals are still alive. Many also thanked him for his kind act.

“If not for you, the kittens would have perished. You saved them from a terrible death, as you surely know. So glad you saw them in time,” wrote a Facebook user. “You are their hero! I can’t believe people! How can they be so cruel,” commented another. “You’re a good man. Bless you for saving their lives,” wrote a third.

