‘Hypocrisy of Republic Day celebrations’: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter takes a jibe at Centre

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 15:41 IST

The daughter of detained former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday criticised the Centre from her mother’s Twitter account for what she said was its double standard over India’s Constitution.

Iltija Mufti also pointed out the snapped mobile phone services hours after they were restored in the region.

Authorities said mobile phone and internet services were suspended as a precautionary measure for ensuring the smooth passage of Republic Day celebrations in the Valley.

Mobile internet services were suspended hours after their restoration on Saturday and mobile phone connectivity was stopped early on Sunday, they said.

“The hypocrisy of Republic Day celebrations by BJP led government that’s wilfully desecrated & violated Indian Constitution isn’t lost on anyone. Meanwhile Kashmir witnesses another shutdown & suspension of cellular services. Splendid integration indeed,” Iltija Mufti tweeted.

Suspension of mobile phone and internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day has been part of the security drill in the Valley since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near the venue of celebrations on August 15.

Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti and two other former chief ministers, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, have been under detention along with hundreds of others since August last year, when the Centre decided to downgrade the state to a Union territory.

Iltija Mufti had recently alleged that the former CMs’ were kept in solitary confinement as the government wants to break their resolve.

An information blackout and a security lockdown were also put in place in the region to prevent protests against the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Most of those restrictions have since been eased but top politicians, including the three former chief ministers, remain under detention.

Mufti, who was lodged at Hari Niwas, was later shifted to a rest house at Chesma Shahi on the foothills of Zabarwan mountains.

She was shifted to an official house at Maulana Azad Road close to MLA hostel in December last year.