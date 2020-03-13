News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Indian medical team reaching Italy to test stranded students for Covid-19 and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 16:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Indian medical team reaching Italy to test stranded students for Covid-19

A medical team from India is reaching Italy’s Leonardo da Vinci International airport on Friday to test stranded Indian nationals including students for coronavirus so that they can come back home. Read more

Sensex, Nifty close up after circuit break

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rebounded 1325.34 points to end at 34,103.48 and NSE Nifty 50 index rallied 365.05 pts to close at 9955.20 points after tumbling earlier in the session. Read more

PM Modi proposes SAARC leaders’ meet on coronavirus via video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the leadership of SAARC nations should chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus and South Asia “should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy.” Read more

Diet Sabya’s cryptic post says this ‘designer’ sold off Indian embroideries to Armani, Balmain

Diet Sabya, the term itself elicits fear in the hearts and minds of plagiarists all around. The self-appointed Instagram-based fashion watchdog leaves no stone unturned to ensure that credit is given where it is due and that no ‘gandi’ copy of any original work ever goes unnoticed by the unbelievably sharp page, that never misses a beat. Read more

Mumbai girl teaches sexual harasser a lesson. Her story is empowering

“I’d just gotten off the train at Goregaon and was headed to the bridge when I felt a hand grab my butt,” recalled a girl whose story of courage has now left people inspired. Read more

IPL postponed to April 15 by BCCI due to coronavirus threat

In a move to buy some time to decide on the way ahead the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday postponed the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and pushed back its start to April 15 due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Read more

How Angrezi Medium has ushered in the new era of Kareena Kapoor Khan

“Next time, you should not ask who is in the film, you should ask what the film is,” Anurag Kashyap famously advised Kareena Kapoor Khan in the rapid fire segment of the popular chat show Koffee With Karan. This was in 2014. Read more