SAARC leadership should chalk out strategy to fight coronavirus, says PM Modi

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 13:51 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the leadership of SAARC nations should chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus and South Asia “should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy.”

“Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it. South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy,” he said in a series of tweets.

The PM also suggested the issue could be discussd via video conferencing.

“I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet.”

The prime minister’s suggestions came as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 75 and a day after the country reported its first death from the disease.