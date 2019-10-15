News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: ‘Indian military suffocated by troubles,’ China’s PLA comments and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 16:54 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Graft, lack of industrial strength, talent plague Indian military: Chinese PLA

A commentary on the official website of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has mocked the Indian military enterprises for widespread problems including “appalling graft”, and lack of indigenous industrial strength and talent.

Read more.

P Chidambaram to be questioned by ED tomorrow in Tihar, free to arrest him later

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to question senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, to question him in the INX media case and also gave the federal agency the permission to arrest him.

Read more.

Back in Haryana for the second day in a row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept his campaign pitch focused on national security and took a sharp swipe at Congress leaders who, he said, were spreading ‘rumours’ about the government’s decision to scrap Article 370. The prime minister also took an oblique swipe at the Congress leader over his recent foreign trip.

Read more.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah’s sister and daughter were among half a dozen women activists who were detained during a protest march against the abrogation of Article 370, PTI reported.

Read more.

Nationalist Congress Party boss Sharad Pawar, who is leading his party’s campaign against the BJP-Shiv Sena combine for the Maharashtra state elections, on Tuesday distanced himself from barbs hurled at Home Minister Amit Shah after son Jay Shah threw in his hat to become the Indian cricket board secretary.

Read more.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, son of former Home Minister P Chidambaram, has questioned the election of Jay Shah as secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His Twitter post read: “What if I had been “elected” as @BCCI Secretary during UPA when my father was @HMOIndia, how would the “Nationalists” n Bhakts have reacted? #JustAsking.” But Twitter users questioned Karti Chidambaram’s views.

Read more.

Actor Richa Chadha has said that she, too, had to navigate through men’s unwanted advances in the early days of her career in Bollywood. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she recalled how a man once propositioned her at a party even as her uncle was in the room with them.

Read more.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 16:54 IST