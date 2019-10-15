e-paper
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: ‘Indian military suffocated by troubles,’ China’s PLA comments and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Oct 15, 2019 16:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Aircraft Carrier Dock, capable of accommodating INS Vikramaditya, IAC-I, the indigenous Aircraft Carrier, is under construction at Cochin Shipyard Limited and ships with tonnage upto 90000 tonnes, making it the largest dry dock of the Indian Navy. The commentary has been written by Li Ning and Wan Songjing, and carried on China Military Online.
The Aircraft Carrier Dock, capable of accommodating INS Vikramaditya, IAC-I, the indigenous Aircraft Carrier, is under construction at Cochin Shipyard Limited and ships with tonnage upto 90000 tonnes, making it the largest dry dock of the Indian Navy. The commentary has been written by Li Ning and Wan Songjing, and carried on China Military Online.(Photo: SpokespersonMoD/ Twitter)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Graft, lack of industrial strength, talent plague Indian military: Chinese PLA

A commentary on the official website of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has mocked the Indian military enterprises for widespread problems including “appalling graft”, and lack of indigenous industrial strength and talent.

Read more.

P Chidambaram to be questioned by ED tomorrow in Tihar, free to arrest him later

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to question senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, to question him in the INX media case and also gave the federal agency the permission to arrest him.

Read more.

‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech

Back in Haryana for the second day in a row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept his campaign pitch focused on national security and took a sharp swipe at Congress leaders who, he said, were spreading ‘rumours’ about the government’s decision to scrap Article 370. The prime minister also took an oblique swipe at the Congress leader over his recent foreign trip.

Read more.

Farooq Abdullah’s daughter, sister detained in Srinagar protest on Article 370

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah’s sister and daughter were among half a dozen women activists who were detained during a protest march against the abrogation of Article 370, PTI reported.

Read more.

On barbs over Jay Shah’s BCCI move, Sharad Pawar springs a surprise

Nationalist Congress Party boss Sharad Pawar, who is leading his party’s campaign against the BJP-Shiv Sena combine for the Maharashtra state elections, on Tuesday distanced himself from barbs hurled at Home Minister Amit Shah after son Jay Shah threw in his hat to become the Indian cricket board secretary.

Read more.

Karti Chidambaram takes aim at new BCCI appointments, Twitter serves him a reminder

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, son of former Home Minister P Chidambaram, has questioned the election of Jay Shah as secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His Twitter post read: “What if I had been “elected” as @BCCI Secretary during UPA when my father was @HMOIndia, how would the “Nationalists” n Bhakts have reacted? #JustAsking.” But Twitter users questioned Karti Chidambaram’s views.

Read more.

Richa Chadha on dodging powerful Bollywood men: ‘He said let’s have dinner, I said maine toh kha lia’

Actor Richa Chadha has said that she, too, had to navigate through men’s unwanted advances in the early days of her career in Bollywood. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she recalled how a man once propositioned her at a party even as her uncle was in the room with them.

Read more.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 16:54 IST

