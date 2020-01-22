News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Gautam Gambhir among 40 BJP star campaigners for Delhi and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 16:58 IST

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Gautam Gambhir, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol among 40 BJP star campaigners for Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a list of 40 star campaigners for the Delhi Assembly elections to be held on February 8. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, the list includes actors Hema Malini and Sunny Deol, Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lala Yadav ‘Nirahua’ and cricketer-turned politican and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. Read more

In heart of Maoist-affected Chhattisgarh, first panchayat elections in 15 years

Five village panchayats in the Maoist affected Bastar region of Chhattisgarh will elect a village body for the first time in 15 years, according to district officials. The elections will be held in three phases - on January 28, 31 and February 3. Read more

‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’: Anil Kumble reacts after PM Modi uses ‘broken jaw’ example to motivate students

Former India captain Anil Kumble thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter used his example to motivate students ahead of exams. During the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event for students getting ready for exams, the Prime Minister asked them to remember Kumble bowling with a broken jaw. Read more

Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher a ‘sycophant, clown’, says Deepika Padukone’s popularity will not fade after JNU visit

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has supported actor Deepika Padukone’s visited to the Jawaharlal Nehru University, calling it “courageous”. In a recent interview with The Wire, Naseer talked at length about the protests against the CAA, the deafening silence of big Bollywood celebrities on it, the student protests and Deepika’s decision to show solidarity. Read more

Breaking down Poco’s ‘independent’ foray in 2020

Poco is getting a new lease of life as a separate entity. The brand debuted with Poco F1 in August 2018. Since then, it has been the only Poco phone in the market. The phone received mostly positive reviews. Commercially, it did well as it had 3.6% share in 2018 in Rs 15,000-30,000 price segment which later dropped to 1.1% in 2019, according to a Counterpoint data. Read more

The Taste with Vir: Only in India can you stay in a real palace converted into a luxury hotel

The Mumbai Taj was the first palace hotel of note in India. Except that it wasn’t really a palace. The first real palace to be converted into a hotel was the Srinagar palace which Dr. Karan Singh gave over to the Oberoi group to run as a hotel in the late 1950s. Read more

Anand Mahindra impressed by this math trick. Video wins Shah Rukh Khan too

A video of one teacher has been shared by none other than business tycoon Anand Mahindra. The video shows the teacher demonstrating an easy way to calculate the 9 times table. Mahindra is so impressed with the lesson, he wishes she was his math teacher back in school. Even actor Shah Rukh Khan has found the clip interesting. Read more