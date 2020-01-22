e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
'Pariksha Pe Charcha': Anil Kumble reacts after PM Modi uses 'broken jaw' example to motivate students

‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’: Anil Kumble reacts after PM Modi uses ‘broken jaw’ example to motivate students

During the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event for students getting ready for exams, the Prime Minister asked them to remember Kumble bowling with a broken jaw and also the epic partnership between VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid in the historic Kolkata Test.

cricket Updated: Jan 22, 2020 14:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image: Anil Kumble reacts after taking a wicket.
File image: Anil Kumble reacts after taking a wicket.(AP)
         

Former India captain Anil Kumble thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter used his example to motivate students ahead of exams. During the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event for students getting ready for exams, the Prime Minister asked them to remember Kumble bowling with a broken jaw and also the epic partnership between VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid in the historic Kolkata Test.

Taking note of PM Modi’s motivational speech, Kumble thanked the Indian Prime Minister and wrote: “Honoured to have been mentioned in #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 Thankyou Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. Best wishes to everyone writing their exams.” 

“Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and V V S Laxman did? They turned the match around,” the PM had said. “Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking.”

He termed both Kumble’s effort and the 376-run partnership between Dravid and Laxman as the “power of motivation and positive thinking”, which helped India stage an incredible turnaround and script a famous win after following on.

Reaching out to students across the country through the third edition of the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme at the Talkatora Stadium here, the Prime Minister told them not to get demotivated by temporary setbacks.

((With PTI Inputs))

