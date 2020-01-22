Anand Mahindra wishes she was his math teacher. Watch her interesting lesson

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 16:01 IST

Math is considered as a dreaded subject for many. However, some wonderful teachers can make even the most hated subject somewhat interesting. A video of one teacher has been shared by none other than business tycoon Anand Mahindra. The video, another from his #WhatsAppWonderbox, shows the teacher demonstrating an easy way to calculate the 9 times table. Mahindra is impressed with the lesson, he wishes she was his math teacher back in school.

“Whaaaat? I didn’t know about this clever shortcut,” he says in his tweet. “Wish she had been MY math teacher. I probably would have been a lot better at the subject!” Mahindra adds.

The video shows the teacher demonstrating an interesting trick to calculate the 9 times table without using multiplication. She explains the method simply by counting the fingers in a certain order. A line on the blackboard, when translated from Hindi, reads “Our hands calculator”. Watch the method below:

Whaaaat? I didn’t know about this clever shortcut. Wish she had been MY math teacher. I probably would have been a lot better at the subject! #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/MtS2QjhNy3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2020

Shared about an hour ago, the video has collected over 3,900 likes and more than 1,100 retweets. Several people have posted comments about the video.

“Wow sir amazing. I never thought this can also be a fun trick for multiplication. More school teachers need to adopt such fun methods to teach kids, so that they learn without any stress and can enjoy as well. By this school attendance can also be increased,” comments a Twitter user. “That’s great but we should keep in mind that this trick only works with x9,” says another. “Wow! I really wish I had her as my math lecturer too. Simply brilliant… it really builds interest in the kids learning math the new and easy way!” says a third.

What do you think of this little trick?