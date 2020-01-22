PM Modi, Amit Shah, Gautam Gambhir, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol among 40 BJP star campaigners for Delhi

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 15:14 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a list of 40 star campaigners for the Delhi Assembly elections to be held on February 8.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, the list includes actors Hema Malini and Sunny Deol, singer Hans Raj Hans, Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lala Yadav ‘Nirahua’ and cricketer-turned politican and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur, Mukhtar Abbar Naqvi and Thawarchand Gehlot will also campaign for the party, which won only three seats out of 70 in 2015 Delhi polls.

These campaigners will convince voters to support the BJP, which is out of power in Delhi for over two decades.

The list also mentions chief ministers of BJP-ruled states like Yogi Adityanath, Jairam Thakur, Manoharlal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as campaigners.

The single-phased elections for Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8, and the counting will take place on February 11. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which won the last Assembly election, is looking to come back to power. It has announced a slew of measures like free bus rides for women in metro trains and DTC buses; its leaders have fanned out across Delhi to speak to people and ensure victory for the party.

The third major contestant, Congress, is also looking to come back to power. It has allied with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to woo purvanchali (from the eastern part of the country) voters.