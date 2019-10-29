News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi and Saudi king to sign key agreements in meeting today and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:51 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi and Saudi king to sign key agreements in meeting today

India and Saudi Arabia are expected to sign several key agreements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud today, including one to set up a Strategic Partnership Council and another to facilitate the entry of Indian workers to the kingdom.

Read full story here.

‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday delivered his party’s first unequivocal rebuttal to Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena that has claimed the chief minister’s post in Maharashtra, insisting that the Bharatiya Janata Party had never agreed to what the Sena refers to as a “50-50” power sharing formula.

Read full story here.

My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK

Chris Davies, member of the European parliament (MEP) from the UK, on Tuesday said that he had received an invitation to travel to Jammu and Kashmir but claimed that the offer was withdrawn after he insisted on moving in the Valley “unaccompanied by military, police or security forces”.

Read full story here.

Russian president Putin may witness Tamil Nadu’s bull-taming sport Jallikattu in January

Russian president Vladimir Putin will be in Tamil Nadu in January 2020 to witness the famous bull-taming sport Jallikattu at Alanganallur during Pongal celebrations, people familiar with the developments said.

Read full story here.

Meet ‘Bionic Man’ who’s empowering people with disabilities

Among the futuristic innovators, Hugh Herr is sort of a legend. Billed as a “Bionic Man”, Herr lost both his legs below the knees to frostbite during a climbing accident in New Hampshires White Mountains in the early 1980s.

Read full story here.

‘Coming soon’: Jasprit Bumrah teases fans regarding return from injury

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah teased fans regarding his return from injury and uploaded a photo on social media showing he is working hard to reclaim his spot in the Indian cricket team. Bumrah was ruled out of India’s Test series against South Africa, due to a back stress facture, which Virat Kohli and his troops won 3-0.

Read full story here.

Ranveer Singh shaves off his 83 moustache, shares a new pic with a funny caption. See it here

Actor Ranveer Singh has shaved off his signature ’83 moustache. The actor took to Instagram on Monday night, where he shared his clean shaved look.

Read full story here.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 16:50 IST