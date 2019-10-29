Ranveer Singh shaves off his 83 moustache, shares a new pic with a funny caption. See it here

bollywood

Actor Ranveer Singh has shaved off his signature ’83 moustache. The actor took to Instagram on Monday night, where he shared his clean shaved look.

Ranveer captioned the image: “Ae Chikne”. Ranveer will be seen next in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s 83. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who led the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup.

He has teamed up with wife Deepika Padukone in Kabir Khan’s film scheduled to release next year. Ranveer plays the team’s captain Kapil Dev. Deepika plays Kapil’s wife, Romi.’83 also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. It is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Talking about whether he had problems transforming Ranveer into Kapil Dev, Kabir had previously said: “I think that is what we call acting — where you have to suppress your own personality and get into skin of your character. I think Ranveer has worked really hard for the film. He adopted a long training routine for the film.”

Khan added: “He (Ranveer Singh) had to look like a cricketer and he had to imitate the bowling action of Kapil Dev, which is a very iconic action. We stayed with Kapil sir at his home in Delhi for a few days because we wanted to learn his mannerisms. He is still fit and plays a lot of golf, and it was a really good process while we were working on the film. I think Ranveer is one such actor who enjoys the process of acting more than the results.”

Asked when he would release the teaser or trailer of the film, he said: “The film releases on April 10 next year, so we will start promotional activities a month or two before release before release.”

Ranveer’s last release Gully Boy has been selected as India’s official entry at the Oscars this time.

