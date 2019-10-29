EU member’s invite withdrawn after he requests to move around freely in Jammu and Kashmir

india

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:55 IST

Chris Davies, member of the European parliament from the UK, had his invitation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visit Jammu and Kashmir withdrawn after he insisted on moving freely, speaking to anyone and not being accompanied by security.

Davies, MEP from north-west England, said on Tuesday that he received the invitation on October 7, responded to it the next day, but was told on October 10 that it had been withdrawn without any reason mentioned.

Some MEPs, including Davies’ party colleague, Bill Newton Dunn, are currently in India visiting Jammu and Kashmir. No MEP from the Conservative or Labour parties are in the delegation; most of the British MEPs are from the Brexit party.

Davies said: “I was happy to accept on the condition that during my time in Kashmir I would be free to go wherever I wish, and talk to whoever I wish, unaccompanied by military, police or security forces but accompanied by journalists”.

“I am not prepared to take part in a PR stunt for the Modi government and pretend that all is well. It is very clear that democratic principles are being subverted in Kashmir, and the world needs to start taking notice”.

Davies said he represented many people in his north-west England constituency who have family links in Jammu and Kashmir, who wanted to speak freely to relatives and wanted their voices heard.

He said: “What is it that the Indian government has to hide? Why will it not give journalists and visiting politicians free access to speak with local people? I fear that this is not going to end well. Governments do not win the hearts and minds of people by taking away their freedoms and imposing military rule. The risk of a violent backlash is all too evident.”

Davies said he was invited by an organisation called WESTT (Women’s Economic and Social Think Tank) to meet Modi on October 28, visit Jammu and Kashmir on October 29, and a press conference on October 30.

Flight and accommodation costs were to be paid by the ‘International institute for Non-Aligned Studies’, he said.

