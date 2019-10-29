e-paper
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Devendra Fadnavis rebuts Shiv Sena on 50-50 demand, says will be CM for 5 years

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:16 IST
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Devendra Fadnavis rebuts Sena on 50-50 demand, says will be CM for 5 yrs(HT File Photo)
         

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday delivered his party’s first unequivocal rebuttal to Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena that has claimed the chief minister’s post in Maharashtra, insisting that the Bharatiya Janata Party had never agreed to what the Sena refers to as a “50-50” power sharing formula.

Fadnavis told a group of reporters that the Sena did propose this formula when the two parties were holding negotiations earlier this year but the BJP hadn’t accepted it.

The firm rebuttal from Fadnavis, who was the BJP’s presumptive chief minister in this month’s state elections, is the first clear response from the party to the Shiv Sena which has lately upped the ante on its demand. Hours before Fadnavis spoke, Sena leader Sanjay Raut had held out a warning to its alliance partner that it could consider “other options”.

The Sena’s Sanjay Raut did not spell out what these options might be. In the BJP camp, the increasingly shrill pitch from the Sena camp is seen as an old tactic by the recalcitrant ally as part of its negotiating strategy.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 13:03 IST

