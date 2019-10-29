‘Coming soon’: Jasprit Bumrah teases fans regarding return from injury

cricket

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah teased fans regarding his return from injury and uploaded a photo on social media showing he is working hard to reclaim his spot in the Indian cricket team. Bumrah was ruled out of India’s Test series against South Africa, due to a back stress facture, which Virat Kohli and his troops won 3-0.

Bumrah is now trying hard to get back to full fitness and even gave fans a sneak peak into his training regime by uploading a photo from gym.

In the middle of a bumper home season, the Indian cricket team was bolstered by news that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah won’t be needing surgery for a stress fracture. Bumrah, out of action after the second Test against West Indies early September, had to consult an expert in England when he was diagnosed with a fracture in the lower back.

It raised concerns that Bumrah may need surgery but bowling coach Bharat Arun said the fast bowler doesn’t have to go under the knife “just yet”, and is expected to be back with the team soon.

“Absolutely, it is good news that he doesn’t need surgery,” said former BCCI and IPL physiotherapist Vaibhav Daga, head sports sciences and rehabilitation at Kolkilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

“Recovery after surgery would take more time to come back to sport than what we do with conservative treatment (which Bumrah is undergoing),” said Daga.

Ruled out before the Test series at home against South Africa, Bumrah too was expected to be sidelined for quite a few months. Arun ruled out that scenario, adding that he expects the 25-year-old to “hopefully” be ready for the upcoming series against New Zealand — starting late January next year.

“Fast bowling is an unnatural activity. Despite our best efforts there can be no guarantees. We expect Bumrah to be back sooner than later, hopefully in time for the New Zealand Test series that is our next big challenge,” Arun was quoted as saying by The Hindu. “As of now, he doesn’t need surgery.”

