Australia vs Sri Lanka: Glenn Maxwell pulls off a MS Dhoni during Adelaide T20I – Watch

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:17 IST

Hard-hitting Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell copied MS Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot to perfection during his team’s first T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Maxwell, along with centurion David Warner, helped Australia crush Sri Lanka by 134 runs in their opening match of the series.

During the 18th over of the Australia innings, Maxwell hit consecutive sixes off Kasun Rajitha to bring up his half-century off just 22 deliveries. The second six in particular caught the eye of fans as Maxwell’s shot had shades of Dhoni in it. Cricket.com.au uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “Maxwell brings out the helicopter! Consecutive sixes for the Australia’s No.3!”

Maxwell brings out the helicopter! Consecutive sixes for the Australia's No.3!



Australia 1-222 with an over to go. #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/1F6t5cxCYu — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 27, 2019

Meanwhile, David Warner clubbed an unbeaten 100 as he powered Australia to a massive 233 for two, aided by century stands with skipper Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell. Sri Lanka limped to 99 for nine from their 20 overs in a meek response, with leg-spinner Adam Zampa capturing three for 14.

Coming off a dismal Ashes campaign in England and low scores in the new domestic season, Warner plundered his ton off 56 balls with four sixes and 10 fours.

The left-handed opener scored just 95 runs in 10 innings for Australia’s Ashes retention, but once he got set Sunday he pounded the Sri Lankan bowlers with belligerence, and reached his hundred off the last ball of the innings.

This was Warner’s maiden T20I ton and the destructive southpaw hit eight fours and three sixes in his innings. The southpaw also joined Glenn Maxwell and Shane Watson as the only Australians to have notched up international hundreds in all three formats.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 13:02 IST