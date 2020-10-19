News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Shashi Tharoor violated panel confidentiality, BJP MP writes to Om Birla and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 16:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Shashi Tharoor violated panel confidentiality, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey writes to Om Birla

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla saying that Information Technology parliamentary panel chair Shashi Tharoor has breached confidentiality rules by alleging that corporates are funding channels, a topic that is under discussion by the panel.

Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody

A Chinese soldier has been apprehended by security forces in the Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh and taken into custody by the Indian Army, officials said on Monday.

TRP scam: Arnab Goswami will first be summoned if accused, Mumbai Police informs Bombay HC

Mumbai Police on Monday told the Bombay high court that they will first issue summons to Arnab Goswami, the editor-in-chief of Republic TV, in case he is arraigned as an accused in the television rating point (TRP) scam unearthed by the crime branch.

PM Narendra Modi set to hold virtual summit with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, visit Dhaka next year

Bangladesh is set to be among the first foreign destinations visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak, as he is expected to participate in celebrations marking 50 years of the country’s independence next March.

A beginner’s guide to US Elections 2020

The US presidential elections take place every four years and the outcome is not only awaited in the United States but also throughout the world.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals name Pravin Dubey as replacement for Amit Mishra

Delhi Capitals have had a successful campaign in IPL 2020 so far but the franchise has also been hit hard by injury issues. DC on Monday announced their official replacement for seasoned leg spinner Amit Mishra, who had to return home after sustaining a finger injury during a match.

Vijay Sethupathi opts out of Muthiah Muralidaran biopic 800, acknowledges spin legend’s request

Actor Vijay Sethupathi on Monday acknowledged Sri Lankan spin legend Muthiah Muralidaran’s request to opt out of the upcoming biopic 800 after a section of people protested against the film. Muralidaran made his request via a statement which Vijay acknowledged with a ‘Thank You’.

Mahindra Thar 2020 crosses 15,000 bookings, 57% are first-time buyers

Mahindra Thar 2020 has been an instant hit since it was officially launched on October 2 with the company on Monday announcing that over 15,000 units of the go-anywhere SUV has been booked so far. Thar 2020 had hit 9,000 units in bookings in the first four days of being launched.

Microsoft is downloading Office web apps on Windows 10 devices without permission

Looks like Microsoft is once again pushing Windows users to become a part of its software ecosystem as it has reportedly started installing Office progressive web apps (PWA’s). These are being installed on Windows 10 devices but without the user’s consent. The apps include Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Viral: Kid’s classical singing lesson goes viral, even impresses Amitabh Bachchan

If you learnt singing as a child, this viral video will send you on a trip down memory lane. Even if you didn’t, the sheer cuteness of the little boy featured in it is likely make your day.

