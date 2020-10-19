e-paper
Kid’s classical singing lesson goes viral, even impresses Amitabh Bachchan

“Child is the father of man,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan while sharing the video on Instagram and Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 16:02 IST
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This video is going all kinds of viral on social media.
If you learnt singing as a child, this viral video will send you on a trip down memory lane. Even if you didn’t, the sheer cuteness of the little boy featured in it is likely make your day.

This video going all kinds of viral on social media shows a little kid during a classical singing lesson with his father. The boy’s enthusiastic performance during the routine has won netizens over. The video has also impressed Amitabh Bachchan, who posted it on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“Child is the Father of Man!” he tweeted while sharing the video.

The nearly five-minute-long video shows the kid sitting on the floor singing with his dad who plays the harmonium. There’s no way this video won’t make one smile. Watch:

The video has collected several wonderful reactions from netizens.

“How cute is that. True, child is indeed the father of man! Enjoyed watching the father son duo,” shared a Twitter user. “Thank you so much for sharing! A delight to watch,” posted another.

Here’s what others tweeted:

What do you think about the video?

