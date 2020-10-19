e-paper
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh's Demchok sector, in army custody

Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 15:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo for representation
File photo for representation
         

A Chinese soldier has been apprehended by security forces in the Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh and taken into custody by the Indian Army, officials said on Monday.

They said he might have entered Indian territory inadvertently and will be returned to the Chinese army as per established protocol after following due procedure.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added soon.

