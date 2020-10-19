Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody

india

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 15:03 IST

A Chinese soldier has been apprehended by security forces in the Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh and taken into custody by the Indian Army, officials said on Monday.

They said he might have entered Indian territory inadvertently and will be returned to the Chinese army as per established protocol after following due procedure.

