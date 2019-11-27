News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Should not have allied with Ajit Pawar, says BJP leader and all the latest news

india

Ajit Pawar faces allegations, should not have allied with him: BJP leader Eknath Khadse

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday seemed to once again question his party’s decision to take support from the NCP’s Ajit Pawar to form the short-lived government in Maharashtra.

In Lok Sabha, Amit Shah says past govts ‘diluted’ SPG Act, brings in amendment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday said the Special Protection Group Act will be amended allowing the Prime Minister and his family to be given such security cover who live with him at his official residence.

Goa schools to have mandatory water breaks

Taking a cue from south Indian states, the education department in Goa has decided to enforce water breaks in schools to ensure students are adequately hydrated. In a circular sent to all schools, deputy director of education Shailesh Sinai Zingade has mandated that there shall be two compulsory water breaks of two minutes each every day.

‘As if I am Ranga-Billa’: Chidambaram tears into verdict that denied bail

P Chidambaram, the former finance minister who has spent 98 days in custody after his arrest in the INX Media case, faulted the high court order for rejecting his bail request despite rejecting arguments presented by the Enforcement Directorate.

Podcast: Anit Mukherjee on the ‘Absent Dialogue’ between civilians and the military in India

Over the years, one could fill a small library with books that have been written about how Indian democracy survived against all of the odds—inequality, poverty, a difficult neighborhood, and a sprawling geography. Somewhat surprisingly, however, very few books have been written about the role the military has played—or not played—as it were. Many of India’s neighbors have experienced military coups and some, like Pakistan, have been unable to shake near-constant military involvement in daily political life.

Rhea Chakraborty reveals her diet, fitness and beauty secrets

You must have seen the bubbly and charming Rhea Chakraborty in Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Sonali Cable and her latest release Jalebi. She is charismatic and can make anyone around her comfortable and calm with her affable demeanour. Her reel life portrays her in the similar fashion. She loves to eat, however, staying fit with constantly working out is a must for her.

Woman adopts abandoned ‘kitten’. It turned out to be this wild animal

When Florencia Lobo came across two tiny animals abandoned on roadside, she assumed that they were two little ‘kittens.’ The kind-hearted woman, in an order to save the little ones, took them home. Only one of them survived and she decided to adopt it.

‘People might write anything but...’: MSK Prasad speaks about relationship with MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli

MSK Prasad, who had a roller-coaster of a ride as the chief selector has spoken about his relationship with the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli - two people who have had a profound impact on Indian cricket. Prasad spoke about his relationship with the players and said that he was always open to speaking with Kohli and Dhoni.

