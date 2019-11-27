Woman adopts abandoned ‘kitten’. It turned out to be this wild animal

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:48 IST

When Florencia Lobo came across two tiny animals abandoned on roadside, she assumed that they were two little ‘kittens.’ The kind-hearted woman, in an order to save the little ones, took them to her home. Only one of them survived and she decided to adopt the other.

All was going well until Lobo decided to take her pet ‘kitten’, Tito, to a vet. That’s when she found out that it’s not a stray cat which she adopted, instead she brought home a jaguarundi puma.

The woman thought it’s a cat and named it Tito. The animal turned out to be a jaguarundi puma.

Though Lobo noticed the ‘kitten to be a little active than others’, it didn’t raise any alarms, reports Argentine outlet El Tucumano, cited Daily Mail. The animal’s hyperactiveness, however, resulted in its leg injury. Lobo took it to a local veterinarian to get treated who informed her that Tito is not a common cat species.

In search of the truth, Lobo visited various vets and ultimately came to know about Tito’s identity from an animal expert.

Though of the feline family, the wild nature of the animals make them much deadlier than their domesticated counterparts. They are native to North America and South America.

The jaguarundi puma is handed over to Argentine Animal Rescue Foundation.

Despite being heartbroken, Lobo handed over the animal to Argentine Animal Rescue Foundation. There, it will receive the necessary medical attention before being released into the wild.

The foundation also took to Facebook to share several images of Tito.

Earlier this month, something similar happened in Australia. Residents of an Australian east coast home rescued an animal thinking it’s a puppy. However, the four-legged creature later turned out to be a rare purebred dingo.