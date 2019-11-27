e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Woman adopts abandoned ‘kitten’. It turned out to be this wild animal

Though Lobo noticed the ‘kitten to be a little active than others’, it didn’t raise any alarms,

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:48 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The rescued ‘kitten’ turned out to be something very different.
The rescued ‘kitten’ turned out to be something very different. (Facebook/Fundacion Argentina de Rescate Animal)
         

When Florencia Lobo came across two tiny animals abandoned on roadside, she assumed that they were two little ‘kittens.’ The kind-hearted woman, in an order to save the little ones, took them to her home. Only one of them survived and she decided to adopt the other.

All was going well until Lobo decided to take her pet ‘kitten’, Tito, to a vet. That’s when she found out that it’s not a stray cat which she adopted, instead she brought home a jaguarundi puma.

The woman thought it’s a cat and named it Tito. The animal turned out to be a jaguarundi puma.
The woman thought it’s a cat and named it Tito. The animal turned out to be a jaguarundi puma.

Though Lobo noticed the ‘kitten to be a little active than others’, it didn’t raise any alarms, reports Argentine outlet El Tucumano, cited Daily Mail. The animal’s hyperactiveness, however, resulted in its leg injury. Lobo took it to a local veterinarian to get treated who informed her that Tito is not a common cat species.

In search of the truth, Lobo visited various vets and ultimately came to know about Tito’s identity from an animal expert.

Though of the feline family, the wild nature of the animals make them much deadlier than their domesticated counterparts. They are native to North America and South America.

The jaguarundi puma is handed over to Argentine Animal Rescue Foundation.
The jaguarundi puma is handed over to Argentine Animal Rescue Foundation.

Despite being heartbroken, Lobo handed over the animal to Argentine Animal Rescue Foundation. There, it will receive the necessary medical attention before being released into the wild.

The foundation also took to Facebook to share several images of Tito.

Earlier this month, something similar happened in Australia. Residents of an Australian east coast home rescued an animal thinking it’s a puppy. However, the four-legged creature later turned out to be a rare purebred dingo.

tags
top news
Fadnavis was asked if it was a mistake to ally with Ajit Pawar. His reply
Fadnavis was asked if it was a mistake to ally with Ajit Pawar. His reply
As leaders seek cabinet berth for Ajit, NCP says Uddhav, Sharad Pawar will decide
As leaders seek cabinet berth for Ajit, NCP says Uddhav, Sharad Pawar will decide
From Tihar, Chidambaram sends some advice to Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition
From Tihar, Chidambaram sends some advice to Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition
WhatsApp’s latest update brings these new interesting features
WhatsApp’s latest update brings these new interesting features
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
In epic tug of war of trucks, Ford’s open challenge for Tesla
In epic tug of war of trucks, Ford’s open challenge for Tesla
Restaurant delivers food late; Delhi cop handcuffs manager, thrashes him
Restaurant delivers food late; Delhi cop handcuffs manager, thrashes him
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News