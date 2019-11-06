e-paper
Abandoned pup turns out to be this, surprises rescuers

The Foundation plans to use the dingo puppy in its breeding program.

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:29 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Sydney
DNA test had shown the animal to be an alpine dingo, vulnerable to extinction.(representational image)
DNA test had shown the animal to be an alpine dingo, vulnerable to extinction.(representational image)(Unsplash)
         

A DNA test has revealed that a stray dog found in the garden of an Australian east coast home is a rare purebred dingo, rather than an abandoned puppy as rescuers first thought.

Found in the back garden on a house in Wandiligong, 330 km (205 miles) northeast of Melbourne, capital of the state of Victoria, the animal, named Wandi, has been moved to a sanctuary for the endangered species after being identified.

“He is going to be a very valuable little thing, depending on his eventual development, and the way he continues to get along with everybody else in the sanctuary,” said Lyn Watson, director of the Australian Dingo Foundation that runs it.

Watson told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation the DNA test had shown the animal to be an alpine dingo, vulnerable to extinction because of inbreeding, hunting and government eradication programs.

The Foundation plans to use the dingo puppy in its breeding program, she added.

It was not immediately clear how the dingo ended up in the garden of the home, or where it came from.

At meeting with Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar explains his stand on government formation
Pak's official Kartarpur Corridor opening video has Bhindranwale's poster
Ayodhya event may see a million people as Supreme Court verdict nears
Fadnavis gets some advice on standoff with Sena at meeting with RSS brass
'Pak fearful of India's strategic encirclement': US Congressional report
'Will push forward reforms that missed the bus last time': Finance Minister
Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.2 budget phones in the works: Key specs already leaked
'Pedestrians, cyclists have equal rights on roads': Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain
